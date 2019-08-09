CADILLAC — The following pleadings have been filed recently in Wexford County 28th Circuit Court.
• Amber Rose Glendenning, 27, pleaded guilty to possession of meth in connection with an incident on July 16 in Mesick.
Glendenning was one of two people police found passed out in a car, obstructing traffic on M-115 near M-37.
Upon arrival, troopers identified the driver as Glendenning. Troopers noted signs that the occupants were under the influence of drugs and a roadside investigation led to a search of the occupants and the vehicle, police said.
Police said suspected meth was found on Glendenning and in the vehicle. The substances were seized, and both subjects were arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
As part of the plea, Glendenning will be sentenced under the 7411 statute which means there will be no conviction on her record, which will be closed to the public for successfully completing probation.
At sentencing, Glendenning faces up to 10 years in prison.
• Ashley Nicole Voelker, 25, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of meth in connection with an incident on July 16 in Cadillac.
As part of the plea, Voekler will be sentenced under the 7411 statute which means there will be no conviction on her record, which will be closed to the public for successfully completing probation.
At sentencing, Voelker faces up to 10 years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.