CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Nov. 7 and Nov. 12:
• Megan Ashley Bridson, 29, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 and larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 for her connection with an incident between Jan. 26, 2018-March 18, 2018, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, two counts of illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. She also pleaded guilty to two counts of larceny less than $200. As part of the plea, three counts of illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device, steal retain a financial transaction device without consent, larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and a habitual offender second offense will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond in both cases was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with the added condition of a community corrections tether. There also was a restitution agreement of $2,073.38 for both files. If Bridson pays in full at sentencing, the prosecutor would support no initial jail sentence.
• Tony Allen Duke, 35, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 1.5-10 years in prison with 40 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and 40 days in jail with 40 days credited for a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees. Assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while incarcerated.
• Joshua James Carr, 30, of Lansing, was sentenced to 85 days with 85 days credited for a guilty plea to failure to pay child support and habitual offender fourth offense. He was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation. He also was ordered to pay $12,322.09 in arrearage.
• Joshua Jay Podbilski, 42, was sentenced to 60 days in jail with three days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous no contest conviction of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, force or coercion. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
• Jennifer Lynn Fauble-Webb, 40, of Wyandotte, pleaded guilty to possession of alprazolam and possession of lorazepam for her connection with an incident on Feb. 16 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, second or subsequent offense notices on each charge will be dismissed at sentencing. A sentencing agreement was in place for a one year cap on jail time. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Renee Ann Hall, 40, of Lake City, was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 131 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of use of methamphetamine.
• Brenden James Evenson, 17, of Twining, Minnesota, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 13 days credited for a guilty plea to unlawful use of a motor vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• Angela Marie Buck, 39, of Manton, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Oct. 17 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $200,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.