CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Feb. 10:
• Bobby Lee DeBoise, 34, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 365 days credited for guilty pleas to fourth-degree fleeing and eluding police and police assault, resist or obstruct and 93 days in jail with 93 days credited for operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, denied or revoked. This sentence is to be served consecutively with a parole violation. He also was ordered to pay $136 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation for the fleeing and police ARO convictions. DeBoise also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 365 days credited for a guilty plea to unlawful use of a motor vehicle. This sentence is to be service consecutively to a parole violation. In this case, he was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Teia Marie Belcher, 25, of Kalkaska, was sentenced to 93 days in jail with 34 days credited for a guilty plea to domestic violence and 180 days in jail with 34 days credited for a guilty plea to maintaining a drug house. She also was ordered to pay $308 in fines and fees.
• Nicholas Wayne Bartlett Sr., 38, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Jan. 17 in Cadillac. He faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines and fees at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with all previously ordered conditions in place including random drug testing. He also will be sentenced under Sec. 7411. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record.
• Ronald Christopher Wing, 39, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 180 days credited for a guilty plea to tampering with a monitoring device. The sentence is to be served consecutively to a parole violation and he was ordered to pay $198 in fines.
• Gregory Alan Morris Jr., 30, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 23 months-10 years in prison with 293 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• Kristin Marie Eisenhauer, 27, of Cadillac, was arraigned and pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of analogues for his connection with an incident on Jan. 21 in Haring Township. He faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines at sentencing. As part of the plea, a charge of operating a motor vehicle with no license or multiple licenses will be dismissed at sentencing. She will be sentenced under 7411 which allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
