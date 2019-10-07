REED CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 49th Circuit Court in Osceola County on the dates of Sept. 13 and Sept. 20:
• Brandon Joseph Norris, 22, of Marion, was sentenced to between 2-10 years in prison with 605 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of breaking and entering a building with intent.
• Aurelio Pena, 30, of Grand Rapids, was sentenced to 255 days in jail with 72 days credited for a guilty plea to larceny in a building. He also was ordered to pay $398 in fines and fees and $19,319 in restitution. He also was given 24 months probation.
• Timothy Allen Horling, 23, of Reed City, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device for his connection with an incident on Nov. 6 in Reed City. As part of the plea, he will pay restitution to the victim and will have a count of illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device dismissed at sentencing. He also won’t be charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.
• Michael Arthur Geer, 38, of Marion, was sentenced to 165 days in jail with 45 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and police assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $716 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Nathan James Maguire, 37, of Reed City, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 262 days credited for a no contest plea to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, force or coercion. He also was ordered to pay $507.60.
• Sarah Marie O’Connor, 29, of Sears, was sentenced to pay $808 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of a non-narcotic.
• Joshua James Alcorn, 33, of Harrison, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 35 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of aggravated assault.
• Mario Jon Dimambro, 37, of LeRoy, was sentenced to 93 days with 10 days credited for no contest pleas to two counts of domestic violence. He also was ordered to pay $475 in fines and fees and $15,000 restitution and 24 months probation.
