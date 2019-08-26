REED CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 49th Circuit Court in Osceola County on the dates of Aug. 2 and Aug. 9:
• Zachary Graham Newsome, 37, of Manistee, was sentenced to 93 days in jail with 41 days credited for a guilty plea to malicious destruction of property less than $200 and six months in jail with 41 days credited for a guilty plea to attempted police assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $775 in fines and fees and $348.91 in restitution. He also was given 12 months probation.
• Alex Martin Reed, 27, of Lake, was sentenced to 45 days in jail with four days credited for a guilty plea to failure to register as a sex offender. He also was ordered to pay $1,071.10 and given 18 months probation.
• Floyd Edmond Baldwin, 35, of Chase, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 48 days credited for a guilty plea to failure to register as a sex offender with a habitual offender second offense notice. He also was ordered to pay $1,016.75 in fines and fees and given six months probation.
• Robert Gerald Nicol III, 40, of Reed City, pleaded guilty to attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct and providing false information to a police officer for his connection with an incident on April 13 in Reed City. As part of the plea, charges of assault of prison employee, two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing, which was scheduled for Sept. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.