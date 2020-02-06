CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Jan. 23, Jan. 24, Jan. 27 and Jan. 31:
• Victor John Caminata, 45, of Boon, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with four days credited for a no contest plea to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He was ordered to pay $798 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Anthony Michael Costa, 28, of Buckley, was sentenced to three days in jail with three days credited for a no contest plea to attempted assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. He also was ordered to pay $858 in fines and cost. The sentence was placed on a one year delay until Jan. 23, 2021.
• Danielle Leora Bowen, 30, of Cadillac, was sentenced to three days in jail with three days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees. The sentence was placed on a one year delay until Jan. 23, 2021.
• Kyle Lee Nyberg, 39, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with four days credited for a guilty plea to failure to pay child support. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Jake J. Jacobsen, 32, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted operating while intoxicated causing serious injury for his connection with an incident on May 11 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of OWI causing serious injury and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $1,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Samantha Kimberly Marchese, 34, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 91 days credited for guilty pleas to possession of cocaine less than 25 grams and use of a non-narcotic. She also was ordered to pay $908 in fines and fees and he was given 18 months probation.
• Justin Marshall Mongar, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice from the methamphetamine charge will be dismissed at sentencing as well as carrying a concealed weapon offense with a habitual offender third offense notice. Bond was remanded or revoked.
• Jeremy James Hatt, 28, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Nov. 23 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Deetra Marie Robinson, 48, of Mesick, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense for her connection with an incident on Nov. 21 in Hanover Township. As part of the plea, a charge of operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent and a habitual offender notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A sentencing agreement also is in place to have Robinson put on a one year delay of the sentence if sobriety court is in place. If she is successful, the prosecutor agrees to set aside her plea and allow her to plead to an OWI second offense, a misdemeanor.
• Robert Joseph Leyrer II, 44, of Reed City, was sentenced to between 13 months-5 years in prison for a guilty plea to carrying a concealed weapon. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees.
• David Mark Bigelow, 62, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 30 days in jail with two days credited for a no contest plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $258 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Lacey Lela Sparks, 23, of Mesick, stood mute to charges of possession of morphine on school or library property and use of morphine for her connection with an incident on Jan. 4 in Cadillac. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued by the court.
• Nicholas Allen Smith, 35, of Alma, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Nov. 6 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice will be dismissed. There also is a sentencing agreement for a one year cap for jail time.
• Harley James Fitzgerald, 25, of Cadillac, stood mute to possession of methamphetamine and fourth-degree child abuse for his connection with an incident on Jan. 3 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge. A $6,250 cash or surety bond was continued by the court.
• Brandon Troy Kraszewski, 42, of Cadillac, stood mute to a charge of interfering with electronic communications for his connection with an incident on or about Dec. 27 in Cadillac. A personal recognizance bond was continued by the court.
• Samuel Jacob Hubbell, 23, of Cadillac, stood mute to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation for his connection with an incident on Dec. 20 in Cadillac. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was continued by the court.
• Megan Renee Wheelock, 32, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Sept. 17 in South Branch Township. There is a sentencing agreement to have Wheelock sentenced under 7411. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record
• Todd Andrew Floeter, 42, of Lakeview, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 138 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of failure to pay child support.
• Benjamin Edwin Parks, 21, of Marion, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 41 days credited for a guilty plea to police officer fourth-degree fleeing. He also ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees.
• Lance Bradley Baller, 24, of Mesick, pleaded guilty to possession of analogue for his connection with an incident on or about Jan. 12 in Mesick. A $2,500 bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with all previously ordered conditions including random drug testing. There also was a sentencing agreement that Baller be sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act. Michigan’s HYTA gives a youthful offender, ages 17-23, a chance to keep a criminal offense, including felonies, off of his or her record. A person who seeks HYTA is required to formally plead guilty to the offense or offenses which are being considered for HYTA status. However, once the court accepts someone on HYTA status, the court does not enter a judgment of conviction and Michigan State Police records become closed to the public view.
