CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Dec. 20, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30:
• Benjamin Edwin Parks, 21, of Marion, pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree police officer fleeing. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $20,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Cricket Elizabeth Peckham, 31, of Buckley, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated with an occupant less than 16 — second offense for her connection with an incident on Oct. 14 in Springville Township. As part of the plea, Peckham will receive a delay of the sentence to attend sobriety court. If she completes the sobriety court, she can withdraw her plea and plead guilty to operating while intoxicated second offense. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Cecil Raymond-Jerry McKinney, 53, was sentenced to between 46 months-20 years in prison with 195 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was sentenced by the court as a habitual offender fourth offense. McKinney also was ordered to pay $198 in fines.
• Frankie William Periso, 30, of Caro, pleaded no contest to police assault, resist or obstruct and operating while intoxicated second offense for his connection with an incident on Oct. 15 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of failure to stop at the scene of a property damage crash will be dismissed at sentencing and he is to be sentenced at the bottom half of the guidelines. A $15,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• James Sylvester Mort, Jr., 57, of Mesick, was sentenced to 51 days in jail with 51 days credited for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated third offense. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• Labon Alan Tottingham, 21, of Owosso, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 16 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous criminal sexual conduct conviction in 2018. As a result of the probation violation, he had the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act status terminated, according to court documents.
• Justin Marshall Mongar, 35, entered a not guilty plea to charges of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and carrying a concealed weapon, 7.5-inch fixed blade knife, for his connection with an incident on July 24 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the weapons charge. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a 10% of $10,000 bond with all previously ordered conditions.
• Jeremy James Hatt, 28, of Cadillac, stood mute to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Nov. 23 in Haring Township. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to 10% of $10,000 cash or surety bond with all previously ordered conditions.
• John Andrew Dine, 53, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated stalking and a habitual offender second offense notice for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of June 23-July 11 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender third offense will be dismissed at sentencing.
• Jessie Marie Christensen, 34, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 83 days credited for guilty pleas to possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams and tampering with evidence. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
