CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Dec. 9, Dec. 11 and Dec. 16:
• Ronnie Eugene Buck, 40, of Manton, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 109 days credited for a guilty plea to disorderly person jostling and 109 days with 109 days credited for a guilty plea to use of methamphetamine. He was ordered to pay $175 in fines and fees which are to be paid as a condition of parole. If Buck is not sent to prison for connection with an armed robbery charge, court documents state assessments are due in full within 90 days after release.
• Deetra Marie Rosebush, 48, of Mesick, stood mute to operating while intoxicated third offense and operating while licenses suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on Nov. 21 in Hanover Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the offenses. The bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with the condition of no alcohol and community corrections soberlink testing.
• Kyle James Wright, 31, of Weidman, was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 24 days credited for a guilty plea to failure to pay child support. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation. The arrearage balance of $22,152.99 is to be collected through MISDU, court records indicate.
• Steven Arthur Clem Jr., 31, of Boon, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 45 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• Isiah Thomas Baldwin, 21, of Lake City, was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 81 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Robert Joseph Seals, 35, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 20 months-6 years in prison with 245 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of an assault with a weapon charge. Despite being sentenced to the probation violation, the assault with a dangerous weapon conviction is on appeal with the court of appeals. He also was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 50 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of child sexually abusive material. He was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees.
• Michael James Tamialis, 45, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 166 days credited for guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from previous no contest pleas to two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and aggravated domestic violence.
• Elizabeth Ann Szegda, 39, of Mesick, was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 102 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of morphine. She also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• Ethan Timothy Helsel, 21, of Lake City, was sentenced to 13 months-10 years in prison with 110 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and 90 days in jail with 110 days credited for a guilty plea to disorderly person jostling. He also was ordered to pay $248 in fines and fees which are to be paid as a condition of parole.
• Timothy Joe Goodrich, 34, of LeRoy, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 95 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of heroin less than 25 grams, 95 days in jail with 95 days credited for a guilty plea to operating while licenses suspended, revoked or denied and 180 days with 95 days credited for a guilty plea to use of gabapentin. He also was ordered to pay $1,198 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
