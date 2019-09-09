CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the date of Aug. 30:
• Carl Edward Babcock Jr., 64, of LeRoy, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 90 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of operating while intoxicated child endangerment. The violation occurred when he tampered with an alcohol monitoring unit.
• David Donald-Charles Hill, 27, of Cadillac, was sentenced to three days in jail with three days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of attempted failure to pay child support.
• Scott Allen McDaniel Jr., 30, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to one count of larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, silver and platinum bars for his connection with an incident on or about May 9 in Springville Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
He also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without security for his connection with an incident on or about May 12 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was revoked or remanded.
