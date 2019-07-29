CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of July 15 and July 22:
• Michael James Tamialis, 44, of Cadillac, pleaded no contest to two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one count of aggravated domestic violence for his connection with an incident on April 19 in Cadillac. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the plea, a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, a baseball bat, will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Terri Lynn McDonald, 47, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 69 days credited for a no contest plea to operating while intoxicated third offense notice. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. She also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 36 months probation.
• Michael Allen Crosby, 31, of Cadillac, had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf to charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine less than 25 grams and possession of a dangerous weapon, metallic knuckles for his connection with an incident on Sept. 18 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges which carries a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum sentence on the primary offense. A $100,000 cash or surety bond was changed to 10% of $10,000 bond.
• Anna Nichole Ferrill, 21, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 57 days credited for a guilty plea to tampering with an electronic monitoring device. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees
• Joseph Michael Fellows, 40, was sentenced to between 20 months-5 years in prison with 66 days credited for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated third offense. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees. Fellows also was sentenced to between 16 months-2 years in prison with 66 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of a non-narcotic and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied.
• Jaramie Lee Fitzgerald, 33, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 2-10 years in prison with 441 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation due to a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Carlos Rodriguez-Medina, 36, of Grand Rapids, was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 160 days credited for a guilty plea to using false pretenses to obtain $200 or more but less than $1,000. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines and fees and $550 in restitution and given 24 months probation. He also was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 160 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of cocaine less than 25 grams. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Kyle Duane Dickinson, 26, stood mute to one count each of possession of methamphetamine and possession of Alprazolam for his connection with an incident on June 27 in Cadillac. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• David Andrew Bell, 32, of Cadillac, stood mute to one count each of possession or sale of a Taser, carrying a concealed weapon, a Taser and possession of Gabapentin for his connection with an incident on June 19 in Cadillac. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Josiah Thomas Hall, 31, of Fife Lake, was sentenced to between 1.5-5 years in prison for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated third offense and 365 days in jail for a no contest plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $266 in fines and fees.
• Nicholas Donald Maneke, 32, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 210 days in jail with three days credited for guilty pleas to carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon as well as 93 days in jail with three days credited for a guilty plea to operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense. He also was ordered to pay $1,456 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Justin Tyler Bembeneck, 34, of Interlochen, was sentenced to between 16 month-2 years in prison for guilty pleas to two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $266 in fines and fees.
• Danny Rae Ellison, 38, of South Boardman, was sentenced to 160 days in jail with five days credited for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated third offense. He also was ordered to pay $858 in fines and fees and given 36 months probation.
• Kirk Frederick Stall, 43, of Manassas Park, Virginia pleaded guilty to one count of failing to pay child support for his connection with incidents on or between the dates of June 1, 2014 and Dec. 1, 2016. As of Dec. 15, 2016, $10,375.57 was the outstanding arrearage. As part of the plea agreement, Stall will post a $6,000 cash bond which will be forfeit and he will then be placed on a personal recognizance bond by the court. He will be placed on a delayed sentenced for one year and will pay $500 monthly toward what is owed. If he pays the balance below $12,000, the charge will be reduced to attempted child support failing to pay by the prosecutor. If he was able to pay the balance in full before the delay sentence is up, the charge will be reduced to disorderly person — nonsupport by the prosecutor.
