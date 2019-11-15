CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Nov. 1:
• Jamee Renee Thomas, 30, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on or about Oct. 11 in Boon Township. As part of the plea, the prosecutor has agreed to have her sentenced under 7411. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Jessie Marie Christensen, 34, of Mount Pleasant, pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl and tampering with evidence for trying to flush drugs down the toilet for her connection with an incident on Sept. 22 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, the prosecutor agreed to dismiss a charge of jail prisoner possession of contraband, fentanyl, the second or subsequent offense notice on the possession of fentanyl charge and a habitual offender third offense to count three at sentencing. A $250,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Robert Alan Kanouse, 37, of Lake City, stood mute to operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense; open container of alcohol in a vehicle; and possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Aug. 24 in Cadillac. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Michael Allen Crosby, 31, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on Sept. 18, 2018 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon, metallic knuckles, and a habitual offender second offense will be dismissed at sentencing. A $100,000 bond was continued. He also pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and to the use of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on June 19 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of driving while licenses suspended, revoked or denied and a habitual offender second offense will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Dean Luther Chandler II, 29, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Oct. 11 in Boon Township. Per the agreement, the prosecutor agrees to sentence under a 7411. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
