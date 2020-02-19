CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Feb. 7:
• Madison Brooke Rice, 21, of Hudsonville, pleaded guilty to use of cocaine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Aug. 30 in Cedar Creek Township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of cocaine second or subsequent offense will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with all previously ordered conditions including random drug testing.
• Justin Brandon Lehr, 30, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, MK 1 Knife for his connection with an incident on Oct. 27 in Cadillac. He faces up to five years or $2,500 at sentencing. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked. He also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Oct. 1 in Cadillac. He faces up to 10 years and/or $15,000. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Caleb John Wade, 24, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied, and operation of a motor vehicle without security for his connection with an incident on Sept. 3 in Clam Lake Township. He faces up to four years and/or $25,000 at sentencing. As part of the plea, charges of possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, and operating an unregistered vehicle will all be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued by the court.
• Kaycijo Krystal Coombs, 33, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and use of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Sept. 13 in Cadillac. She faces up to 20 years and/or $30,000 in fines at sentencing. As part of the plea, second or subsequent offense notices will be dismissed from each charge at sentencing. A 10% of $10,000 bond was remanded or revoked by the court.
