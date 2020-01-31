CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Jan. 8, Jan. 10 and Jan. 13:
• Caleb Sapp, 24 of Cadillac, was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 28 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of marijuana second or subsequent offense.
• Ulysses Stewart Lumpkin, 44, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 162 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of carrying a concealed weapon.
• Dean Luther Chandler II, 29, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 11 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of meth.
• Zachary Lee Snyder, 27, of Harrison, pleaded no contest to police officer assault, resist or obstruct and trespassing for his connection with an incident on Oct. 6 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of breaking and entering illegal entry without owner’s permission, a house on N. 29 Road and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Joshua Adam Ullom, 37, of Mesick, pleaded guilty to children accosting for immoral purposes for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of April 26-May 1 in Mesick. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. An agreement also was reached to have a jail cap of 12 months. A $15,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Bruce Murphy III, 33, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 126 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams.
• Ashley Marie Blackburn, 33, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 158 days in jail with 158 credited for no contest pleas to operating while intoxicated second offense and fourth-degree child abuse. She also was ordered to pay $475 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation.
• Raven Caitlynne-Joy Davidson, 17, of Lake City, stood mute to possession of methamphetamine and furnishing contraband to prisoners, methamphetamine, for her connection with an incident on Oct. 11 in Cadillac. A personal recognizance bond was continued by the court.
• Megan Kay Hedger, 26, of Mancelona, was sentenced to 29 days in jail with 29 days credited for a guilty plea to failure to return rented property less than $200. She also ordered to pay $425 in fines and fees and $646.45 in restitution.
• Michael Allen Crosby, 32, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 31 days credited for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine less than 25 grams. He also was ordered to pay $1,166 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. Crosby also was sentenced to 180 days in jail with three days credited for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine and use of methamphetamine. He was ordered to pay $248 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. Work release is allowed if he is compliant with jail rules.
• Jennifer Lynn Fauble-Webb, 40, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 365 days credited for guilty pleas to possession of Alprazolam and possession of Lorazepam. She also was ordered to pay $266 in fines and fees.
• Russell Lee Whaley, 47, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and possession of Adderall for his connection with incidents on Dec. 22 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, second or subsequent offense notices will be dismissed at sentencing. A 10% of $50,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
