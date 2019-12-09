CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Nov. 19 and Nov. 22:
• Jacob Wayne Keeder, 21, of Traverse City, pleaded guilty to third-degree police officer fleeing, possession of a loaded firearm in or upon a motor vehicle and third-degree home invasion. As part of the plea, charges of first-degree home invasion and felony firearms will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the plea, the prosecutor agrees to Holmes Youthful Trainee Act and a jail cap of one year. Michigan’s HYTA gives a youthful offender, ages 17-23, a chance to keep a criminal offense, including felonies, off of his or her record. A person who seeks HYTA is required to formally plea guilty to the offense or offenses which are being considered for HYTA status. However, once the court accepts someone on HYTA status, the court does not enter a judgment of conviction and Michigan State Police records become closed to the public view.
• Carlos Rodriguez-Medina, 37, of Grand Rapids, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 171 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of false pretenses $200 or more but less than $1,000. He also was sentenced to 365 in days in jail with 171 days credited for a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of drug possession.
• David Paul Taylor, 36, of Grand Rapids, pleaded no contest to larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000, $248, and two counts of attempted larceny less than $200. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the plea, charges of three counts of using a computer to commit a crime; three counts of obtain, possess or transfer personal identifying information with the intent to commit identity theft; and one count of larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 will be dismissed at sentencing. A $1,500 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Ashley Marie Blackburn, 33, of Cadillac, pleaded no contest to operating while intoxicated second offense and fourth-degree child abuse. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the plea, charges of operating while intoxicated occupant less than 16 second or subsequent offense will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
