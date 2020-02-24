REED CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 49th Circuit Court in Osceola County on the dates of Jan. 31, Feb. 4 and Feb. 7:
• Robert Edward Rehman Jr., 28, of Reed City, was sentenced to between 14-20 months in prison for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense. He also was ordered to pay $698 in fines and fees.
• Christian J. Corrigan, 25 of Traverse City pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of fire or police property, a foosball machine, for his connection with an incident on Dec. 11 in Reed City. He faces up to four years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines. As part of the plea, a charge of prisoner possessing weapons, and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Corrigan’s sentencing was set for March 6.
• Jennifer Ann Agster, 37, of Irons, was sentenced to 29 days in jail with 18 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of attempted larceny in a building.
