CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Dec. 30, Jan. 2 and Jan. 3:
• Brittany Ann Bakke, 27, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on May 9 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement in place that agrees to a jail cap of 180 days. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked and Bakke is awaiting sentencing.
• Roger James Brown II, 32, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 180 days with 31 days credited for guilty pleas to police assault, resist or obstruct and malicious destruction of personal property $200-$1,000. He also was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 31 days credited for a guilty plea to disorderly person — jostling. Brown was ordered to pay $1,198 in fines and fees and $300 in restitution. He also was given 24 months probation.
• Daniel Joseph Bunge, 34, of Manton, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 206 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions of possession of methamphetamine and use of methamphetamine.
• Nicholas Donald Maneke, 33, of Tustin, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 158 days credited for a guilty plea to probation violations stemming from previous convictions of carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
• Laurec Francisco Woods, 35, of Traverse City, stood mute to charges of possession of cocaine less than 25 grams second or subsequent and tampering with evidence for his connection with an incident on Sept. 5 in Liberty Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the tampering charge which carries a penalty of 15 years in prison. A $20,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Amber Rose Glendenning, 27, of Mesick, was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 62 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine. As part of the violation, her Holmes Youthful Trainee Act status was revoked by the court. Michigan’s HYTA gives a youthful offender, ages 17-23, a chance to keep a criminal offense, including felonies, off of his or her record. A person who seeks HYTA is required to formally plead guilty to the offense or offenses which are being considered for HYTA status. However, once the court accepts someone on HYTA status, the court does not enter a judgment of conviction and Michigan State Police records become closed to the public view.
• Kamren James Winrick, 18, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Dec. 7 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of use of methamphetamine will be dismissed at sentencing. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with all other previously ordered conditions remaining in place. An agreement to have Winrick sentenced under 7411 also was agreed upon. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record.
