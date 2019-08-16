CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Aug. 9 and Aug. 12:
• Kyle Duane Dickinson, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on June 27 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of alprazolam will be dismissed at sentencing and there is a sentencing agreement for him to be sentenced under 7411 status. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record.
• James Anthony Simpson Jr., 33, of Traverse City, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 80 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of failing to pay child support.
• Tyler Michael Kitson, 27, of McBain, was sentenced to 48 days in jail with 48 days credited for a guilty plea to disorderly person — jostling. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines and fees.
• Christian J. Corrigan, 24, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Nov. 8 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Edwin Kyle Klunder, 32, of Chase, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on April 12 in Manton. As part of the plea, a charge of use of methamphetamine will be dismissed at sentencing and a sentencing agreement has been reached by both sides to grant 7411 status. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A $75,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with random drug testing through community corrections.
• Travis John Bouma, 25, of Mesick, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident occurring on July 16 in Mesick. As part of the plea, a sentencing agreement has been reached by both sides to grant 7411 status. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A $150,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a PR bond with random drug testing through community corrections.
• Amos Joel Martin, 27, of Traverse City, entered a not guilty plea to charges of possession of heroin and fentanyl less than 25 grams and use of heroin and fentanyl for his connection with an incident on March 29 in Antioch Township. A habitual offender fourth offense was added to the charge. A $250,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to $25,000 cash or surety with all previously ordered conditions.
• Mary Elizabeth Huggins, 47, of McBain, was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a guilty plea to larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000.
• Solomon Daniel Trofatter, 42, of Lansing, was given a one year delayed sentence for a guilty plea to failing to pay child support. He also was ordered to pay $1,098.
• Lawrence Earl Lewis Jr., 57, of Mesick, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 285 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation from previous convictions of possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams and maintaining a drug house.
• Brittany Shi Ochko, 33, of Lake City, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 55 days credited for a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• Edward Patrick-Wayne Gray, 31, of Cadillac, was sentenced to between 30 months and 40 years in prison with 318 days credited for a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of delivery of less than 50 grams of a controlled substance second or subsequent offense and between 30 months-8 years with 318 days credited for a previous conviction of delivery of less than 25 grams of a controlled substance second or subsequent and between 30 months and 4 years in prison with 318 days credited for previous conviction of maintaining a drug house second or subsequent offense. The violations occurred when he was involved in threatening or intimidating behavior toward another person.
