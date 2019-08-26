CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Aug. 16 and Aug. 19:
• Patrick Andrew Urbank, 53, of Mesick, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 242 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of operating while intoxicated third offense. The violation occurred when he tested positive and admitted to using methamphetamine.
• Verlin Glenn Robbins, 50, of Keokee, Virginia, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on May 19 in Liberty Township. As part of the plea, charges of driving while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Brandon Carl Wright, 29, of Cadillac, stood mute to one count of first-degree retail fraud second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on July 16 in Haring Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Todd Aaron Baxter, 33, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of Suboxone for his connection with an incident on July 28 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of jails — prisoner possessing contraband, suboxone, and operating with no license or multiple licenses will be dismissed at sentencing. A $5,000 bond was continued.
• Robert Kelvin Domanski, 59, of Cadillac, pleaded no contest to operating while intoxicated third offense and an open container of alcohol in a vehicle for his connection with an incident on May 12 in Haring Township. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the plea, charges of driving while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 bond was remanded or revoked.
• Terrence Demetrius Taylor, 20, stood mute too unlawful use of a motor vehicle and a habitual offender third offense for his connection with an incident on July 29 in Cadillac. A $500 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Michael James Tamialis, 45, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 122 days credited for no contest pleas to two counts of police assault, resist or obstruct and domestic violence aggravated assault. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $1,276 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation. He may serve the remainder of his sentence on an alternative program at the recommendation of the probation officer.
