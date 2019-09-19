CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Sept. 6 and Sept. 9:
• Makayla Yvonne Chew, 21, of Grand Rapids, was sentenced to 112 days in jail with 112 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance less than 50 grams, delivery or manufacture of controlled substance less than 50 grams and maintaining a drug house. The violation occurred when she used cocaine on Sept. 3.
• Raymond Lee Cubitt, 43, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and possession of hydrocodone for his connection with an incident of March 1 in Haring Township. He also pleaded guilty to a habitual offender second offense notice. He faces up to 15 years in prison and/or $22,500. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
• Jason Joseph Maurer, 38, of Cadillac, pleaded no contest to assault and battery for his connection with an incident on April 29 in Cadillac. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the plea, a charge of third-degree child abuse will be dismissed at sentencing.
• Tasha Joanna Faber, 42, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to failing to pay child support and habitual offender second offense notice for her connection with incidents on or between the dates of Oct. 1, 2018, and May 31, 2019, in Cadillac. She faces up to six years in prison and/or $3,000 in fines and fees. As of June 4, outstanding arrearage was $10,769.64. Bond was changed from $2,700 to a personal recognizance bond by the court.
• Terrence Demetrius Taylor, 20, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on July 29 in Cadillac. He faces up to two years in prison or $1,500 in fines. As part of the plea, a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
• Arthur Edward Wilbur, 22, of Mesick, stood mute to charges of possession of cocaine less than 25 grams, possession of marijuana and an open container of alcohol in a vehicle for his connection with an incident on or about Aug. 30, 2018, in Mesick. The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Wilbur is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Nathan Phillip Laurent, 41, of Grandville, was charged with one count each of possession of a dangerous weapon, metallic knuckles, (five years or $2,500) and possession of LSD for his connection with an incident on Aug. 18 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense was added to the charges. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was continued by the court.
• Roneka Lynn Schneider, 47, of Muskegon, stood mute to a charge of jail prisoner possessing contraband, alcoholic liquor for her connection with an incident on May 19 in Cadillac. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Audrey Rose Thompson, 19, of Lake City, was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credited for guilty pleas to lying to a peace officer and accessory after the fact of a felony. She also was ordered to pay $326 in fines.
• Steven Edward-A Thompson, 38, of Marion, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with three days credited for a guilty plea to fourth-degree police officer fleeing. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
