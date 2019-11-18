CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Oct. 18, and Oct. 21:
• Allan Clark Stephens-Burns, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of police assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Aug. 2 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with conditions of no alcohol and testing if contacted by law enforcement.
• Timothy Joe Goodrich, 34, of LeRoy, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, driving while license suspended, revoked or denied and use of gabapentin for his connection with an incident on July 8 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of gabapentin second or subsequent offense and second or subsequent offense notices on all the other charges will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Kyle James Wright, 31, of Weidman, pleaded guilty to failing to pay child support for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of July 31, 2014-May 31, 2016 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second charge of failing to pay child support will be dismissed at sentencing. A $5,300 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Brandon Carl Wright, 29, of Cadillac, was sentenced to between 17 months-5 years in prison with 61 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a felon. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees. He also was sentenced to between 1.5-5 years in prison with 96 days credited for a no contest plea to first-degree retail fraud. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees. Assessments from both cases are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while incarcerated.
• Benjamin Edwin Parks, 21, of Marion, stood mute to a charge of police assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Aug. 8 in Cedar Creek Township. A habitual offender second offense was added to the charge which carries a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum sentence. A $20,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Alex Wade Sauntman, 32, of Reed City, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated third offense. He also was ordered to pay $858 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. He was placed on an alcohol monitoring tether known as SCRAM.
• David Mark Bigelow, 62, of Cadillac, stood mute to one count of police assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Sept. 20. A habitual offender second offense notice was added which has a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum sentence. A $500 cash or surety bond was continued but it also was changed to have the no contact condition removed.
• Arthur Edward Wilbur, 22, of Mesick, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine less than 25 grams and an open container of alcohol in a vehicle for his connection with an incident on Aug. 30 in Mesick. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of marijuana will be dismissed at sentencing. As part of a sentencing agreement, the prosecution supports sentencing under 7411 as to the cocaine charge. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record.
• Brandon Keith Eaton, 26, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 62 days credited for a guilty plea to unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 15 months probation. He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 237 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions of possession of non-narcotic, possession of marijuana, use of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
