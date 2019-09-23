REED CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 49th Circuit Court in Osceola County on the date of Sept. 6:
• Kimberly Marie Horling, 46, of Reed City, pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of methamphetamine and harboring felons for her connection with an incident occurring on or between the dates of June 24-25 in Reed City. Horling faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines at sentencing. As part of the plea, a charge of police officer assault, resist or obstruct will be dismissed at sentencing and an agreement is in place for Horling to serve local time. Sentencing is set for Oct. 4.
