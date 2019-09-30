CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Sept. 20 and Sept. 23:
• Tony Allen Duke, 35, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine and use of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on May 21 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, second or subsequent offense notices will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement by both sides to cap incarceration at a year of jail. A $100,000 cash or surety bond was continued
• Joshua James Carr, 30, of Lansing, pleaded guilty to one count of failing to pay child support and habitual offender fourth offense notice for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of June 30, 2015-April 30, 2016, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second charge of child support failing to pay will be dismissed at sentencing.
• Adam Roy Foor, 42, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with $306 in fines or fees for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of operating while intoxicated third offense.
• Daniel Joseph Bunge, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine and use of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on May 30 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, second or subsequent offense notices will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement by both sides to cap incarceration at one year. A $100,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Jason Joseph Maurer, 38, of Cadillac, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credited for a no contest plea to assault or assault and battery. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines and fees.
• Patrick Lynn Helmboldt Jr., 37, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 60 days in jail for a guilty plea to prisoner possession of contraband, alcoholic liquor. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees.
• Ethan Timothy Helsel, 20, of Cadillac, stood mute to charges of police assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Aug. 28 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense was added to the charge which has a penalty of 1.5 times the sentence. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Angela Marie Richardson, 51, of Cadillac, was sentenced to between 3-20 years in prison with 257 days credited and 16 months-2 years in prison with 257 days credited for guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from previous convictions of maintaining a drug house and use of methamphetamine respectively.
• Robert Kelvin Domanski, 59, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 57 days credited for a no contest plea to operating while intoxicated third offense and 57 days with 57 days credited for a no contest plea to open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $1,148 in fines and fees and given 36 months probation.
