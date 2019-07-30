REED CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 49th Circuit Court in Osceola County on the dates of July 12 and July 19:
• Joshua Lee Cox, 31, of Newaygo, was sentenced to complete the Westside Alternative to Prison program after he pleaded guilty to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of third-degree home invasion. The violation occurred when he tested positive for methamphetamine.
• Matthew Thomas Patterson, 32, of Marion, pleaded guilty to domestic violence third offense and malicious destruction of personal property $200 or more but less than $1,000 for his connection with an incident on Aug. 26 in Marion. As part of the plea, charges of domestic violence third offense and malicious destruction of a building $200 or more but less than $1,000, as well as a habitual offender fourth offense notice, will be dismissed at sentencing.
• Prescott Alexander Czygan, 26, of Reed City, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with two days credited for guilty pleas to police officer assault, resist or obstruct and disorderly person — drunk. He also was ordered to pay $1,696 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation. Also as part of the sentencing, a motion for nolle prosequi was granted to dismiss without prejudice charges of assault of a prison employee and police officer assault, resist or obstruct. The motion was made in the interest of justice and due to Czygan pleading guilty to his other charges.
• Corey Ray Phipps, 21, of Hersey, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 123 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of police officer fleeing.
• Harry Monroe Howe, 58, of Reed City, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 273 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of failure to comply with the sex offenders registration act.
• Loral Phillip Elton Jr., 28, of Evart, was sentenced to between 14 months-2 years in prison with 50 days credited for a guilty plea to fleeing police fourth degree and maintaining a drug house or vehicle and between 15 months-2 years in prison with 50 days credited for a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $1,153.75 in fines and fees.
• Sarah Elizabeth Rosenburg, 37, of Reed City, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 10 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense. She also was ordered to pay $598 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation. As part of the sentencing, a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a habitual offender fourth offense notice were dismissed without prejudice as part of a nolle prosequi issued in the interest of justice.
