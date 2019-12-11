CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the date of Nov. 25:
• Brennon Michael-Jean Strong, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Oct. 30 in Cadillac. As part of the sentencing agreement, he will be sentenced under Section 7411. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. The $30,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with random drug testing.
• Danielle Leora Bowen, 30, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Sept. 13 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of maintaining a drug house and the use of methamphetamine will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of a sentencing agreement, she is to receive a delay of the sentence and upon successful completion, the charge will be dismissed. She also must provide truthful testimony against KayciJo Coombs and Kristina Palazzolo. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Heather Lynn Strong, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Oct. 30 in Cadillac. As part of a sentencing agreement, Strong is to be sentenced under Section 7411. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with random testing.
• Morgan Leigh Clark, 33, of Mesick, stood mute to charges of carrying a concealed weapon, .357 Ruger, operating while licenses suspended, revoked or denied, second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle without security, operating an unregistered vehicle and unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title for his connection with an incident on Nov. 2 in Haring Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the weapons charge. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Victor Xavier Grabowski, 25, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. As part of the sentencing agreement, he will be sentenced under Section 7411. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with random testing.
• Cricket Elizabeth Peckham, 31, of Buckley, stood mute to operating while intoxicated occupant less than 16-second offense for her connection with an incident on Oct. 14 in Springville Township. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Madison Brooke Rice, 21, of Hudsonville, entered a not guilty plea to possession of cocaine less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on Aug. 30 in Cedar Creek Township. Her bond remained revoked.
• Jason Lee Davis, 38, of Bear Lake, was sentenced to 240 days in jail with 75 days credited for a guilty plea to police assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $258 in fines and fees.
• Robert Alan Kanouse, 37, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and operating while licenses suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on Aug. 16 in Cedar Creek Township. As part of the plea, the second or subsequent offense notices to the aforementioned charges will be dismissed at sentencing. Charges of possession of acetaminophen and hydrocodone second or subsequent offense, possession of Adderall second or subsequent offense, possession of clonazepam second or subsequent offense and possession of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine second or subsequent offense also will be dismissed at sentencing. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked. He also pleaded guilty to charges of operating while licenses suspended, revoked or denied and possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Aug. 24 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, the second or subsequent offenses to the aforementioned charges will be dismissed at sentencing as will a charge of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• David Mark Bigelow, 62, of Cadillac, on Sept. 30 in Haring Township pleaded no contest to police assault, resist or obstruct. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense will be dismissed at sentencing. As part of the plea the prosecutor supports a sentence in the bottom half of the guidelines. A $500 cash or surety bond was continued.
• David Andrew Bell, 32, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to one count of larceny less than $200 for his connection with an incident on Aug. 12 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, a charge of larceny in a building will be dismissed at sentencing. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked. He also pleaded guilty to charges of possession of gabapentin, the use of heroin, the use of amphetamine, the use of Benzodiazepine and possession of methamphetamine. As part of the plea, the second or subsequent offense notices to the aforementioned charges will be dismissed at sentencing as will charges of possession or sale of a Taser and carrying a concealed weapon. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Steven Lowell Hudson, 42, of Marion, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Aug. 23 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A sentencing agreement of a one-year jail cap also was agreed upon. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
