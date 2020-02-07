CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Jan. 16 and Jan. 21:
• Angela Marie Bentley aka Angela Marie Buck-Bentley, of Manton, was sentenced to between 23-120 months in prison with 88 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees. She also was sentenced to between 23-120 months in prison with 252 days credited for two guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from previous convictions of possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• David Andrew Bell, 32, of Twining, was sentenced to 93 days in jail with 127 days credited for a guilty plea to larceny less than $200. He was ordered to pay $125 in fines and fees and $643.43 in restitution. He also was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 150 days credited for guilty pleas to possession of a schedule 5 narcotic, use of narcotic or cocaine, two counts of use of a non-narcotic, and possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines and fees and given 36 months probation.
• Megan Ashley Bridson, 30, of Lake City, was sentenced to 11 days in jail with 11 days credited for guilty pleas to two counts of larceny less than $200. She also was ordered to pay $475 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation. She also was sentenced to 11 days in jail with 11 days credited for guilty pleas to two counts of larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000. She also was ordered to $175 in fines and fees and $2,073.38 in restitution. Bridson was given 12 months of probation.
• Matthew David Holm, 36, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 130 days in jail with 130 days credited for a no contest plea to domestic violence third offense. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and 18 months probation.
• David Paul Taylor, 36, of Lake City, was sentenced to 30 days in jail with eight days credited for a no contest plea to larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 and eight days in jail with eight days credited for no contest pleas to two counts of attempted larceny less than $200. He also was ordered to pay $525 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation.
• Steven Lowell Hudson, 42, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 111 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Devon Michael Trowbridge, 27, of Mesick, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Dec. 27 in Cadillac. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with all previously ordered conditions remaining in place including random drug testing. There also was a sentencing agreement that he is sentenced under Section 7411. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record.
• Charles Michael Fassio, 44, of Cadillac, stood mute to charges of possession of a firearm by a felon for his connection with an incident on Nov. 6 in Haring Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Cody James Morris, 32, of Cadillac, entered a not guilty plea to possession of meth second or subsequent offense, possession of heroin less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense, possession of suboxone second or subsequent offense, carrying concealed weapons, two machetes, unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title, disturbing the peace and operating with no license or multiple licenses for his connection with an incident on Dec. 22 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the carrying a concealed weapons charge. A request from legal counsel to withdraw was granted and the court will be appointing a new counsel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.