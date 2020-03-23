REED CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 77th District Court in Osceola County on the dates of Feb. 24 and March 9:

• Kevin Earl-Marcel Lindsay, 61, of Traverse City was ordered to pay $1,265 in fines and fees for a guilty plea to operating while visibly impaired. He also was ordered to serve six months probation and complete 20 hours of community service within 60 days from sentencing.

• Christopher Lee Keating, 40, of Evart was sentenced to 30 days in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to driving while license suspended, revoked or denied. He also was ordered to pay $1,075 in fines and fees. Work release was granted but Keating must report to jail on March 13 to start serving the sentence.

