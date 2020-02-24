REED CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 77th District Court in Osceola County on the date of Feb. 10:
• Richard Allen III, 60, of South Bend, Indiana, was ordered to pay $2,195 in fines and fees and $1,500 in restitution for guilty pleas to illegal taking of a deer, bear or turkey and taking game. He also had his hunting privileges revoked for the remainder of 2020 and for the following three years.
• Camri Lashay Brown, 17, of Evart, was sentenced to 36 days in jail with 36 days credited for guilty pleas to two counts of attempted assault or assault and battery. She also was ordered to pay $175 in fines and fees and restitution will remain open for 60 days for victims in both cases.
• Levon Forrest Duke, 33, of White Cloud, was sentenced to 93 days in jail with 53 days credited for a no contest plea to domestic violence. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $959.14 in fines and fees.
• Norman Clusteen Wilmoth, 48, of Stanwood, was sentenced to 46 days in jail with four days credited for a no contest plea to attempted disorderly person — jostling. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $625 in fines and fees.
