REED CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 77th District Court in Osceola County on the date of Nov. 18:
• Stephanie Marie Foster, 44, of Evart, was sentenced to 30 days in jail with two days credited for guilty pleas to operating while intoxicated and breaking and entering illegal entry without owner’s permission. She also was ordered to pay $2,185 in fines and fees including $250 in restitution. She was given 18 months of probation.
• Eric Edward Vanderhoef, 43, of Sears, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to operating without insurance.
• Darmaine Marcel White, 39, of Evart, was sentenced to seven days in jail for a guilty plea to attempted larceny under $200. He also was ordered to pay $745 in fines and fees and $25.01 in restitution. He was given six months of probation.
• Gene Joseph Kardos, 59, of Evart, was sentenced to seven days in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to attempted domestic violence. He also was ordered to pay $615 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation.
• Joshua David O’Brien, 38, of Kent City, was sentenced to seven days in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to operating while visibly impaired. He was ordered to pay $1,085 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
• William John Ducham II, 52, of Reed City, was sentenced to 30 days in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to operating while visibly impaired. He also was ordered to pay $1,775 in fines and fees and 24 months probation.
• Bryan Keith Hill Jr., 29, of Remus, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 21 days credited for a guilty plea to attempted sex offender student safety zone residency violation. He also was ordered to pay $875 in fines and fees.
• Amber Lynn Cowley, 23, of Evart, was sentenced to 93 days in jail with three days credited for a guilty plea to failure to report child abuse. He also was ordered to pay $625 in fines and fees. There also was an agreement to have Holmes Youthful Trainee Act status after the sentence is served. Michigan’s HYTA gives a youthful offender, ages 17-23, a chance to keep a criminal offense, including felonies, off of his or her record. A person who seeks HYTA is required to formally plea guilty to the offense or offenses which are being considered for HYTA status. However, once the court accepts someone on HYTA status, the court does not enter a judgment of conviction and Michigan State Police records become closed to the public view.
• Connor Michael Bergeron, 25, of Clinton Township, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to operating with a high BAC. The remainder of the sentence is to be held in abeyance pending successful completion of sobriety court. He also was ordered to pay $1,150 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Blakely DeWayne Holley, 23, was ordered to pay $225 in fines and fees for a guilty plea to non-resident failure to present CCW license.
