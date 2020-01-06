REED CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 77th District Court in Osceola County on the date of Dec. 30:
• Ashly Elizabeth Coffey, 30, of Hersey, was ordered top pay $500 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle without insurance. She also is to complete 24 hours of community service within 60 days of her sentencing.
• Scott Charles Cass, 61, of Big Rapids, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with two days credited for guilty pleas to transporting open alcohol in a vehicle, operating while intoxicated, and attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct. As part of the sentence, 44 days of jail time are to be suspended, but Cass must serve 44 days starting on Jan. 1. He also was ordered to pay $3,399.25 in fines and fees and $125 in restitution. He was given 24 months of probation by the court.
• John Russell Anderson, 21, of McBain, was ordered to pay $625 in fines for a guilty plea to driving while license suspended, revoked or denied. As part of the sentence, $300 of the fines are to be paid by Jan. 30, while the remaining $325 needs to be paid by Feb. 28.
• Gary Lawrence Hartsock, 39, of Sears, was ordered to pay $500 in fines and fees for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle without insurance. He also is to complete 24 hours of community service as part of the sentence.
• Gregory James Hernandez, 32, of Westland, was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credited for a guilty plea to attempted assault or assault and battery. He also was ordered to pay $615 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation. Hernandez has to complete 48 hours of community service within 60 days of sentencing.
• Darin Patrick Chapman, 30, of Weidman, was ordered to pay $500 in fines and fees for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle without insurance. He also has to complete 48 hours of community service within 60 days of sentencing. Chapman was ordered by the court to pay $200 of his fines and fees on Dec. 30 and then $100 on the 30th of every month until his fines are paid off.
