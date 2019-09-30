REED CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 77th District Court in Osceola County on the date of Sept. 23:
• Jeffrey Bryan Hart, 38, of Evart, was sentenced to 22 days in jail with 22 days credited for a guilty plea to attempted disorderly person — jostling. He also was ordered to pay $225 in fines and fees.
• Charles Austin-Lee Deblock, 23, of Sand Lake, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to attempted disorderly person — jostling. He also was ordered to pay $225 in fines and fees.
• Jacob James Dalton, 36, of Grand Blanc, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credited for guilty pleas to operating a motor vehicle without insurance, operating a motor vehicle while licenses suspended, revoked or denied and unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title. He also was ordered to pay $1,235 in fines and fees.
