REED CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 77th District Court in Osceola County on the date of Nov. 4:
• Nathan David Tewsley, 31, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 30 days in jail with two days credited for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated second offense. He also was ordered to pay $2,179.39 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Christie Lee Caron, 44, of Hersey, was sentenced to 320 days in jail for a guilty plea to attempted police assault, resist or obstruct. She also was ordered to pay $1,054 in fines and fees.
• Stanley Edward Szpiech Jr., 75, of Reed City, was sentenced to 93 days in jail with two days credited for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired. He also was ordered to pay $1,355 in fines and fees and $100 in restitution. He was given 24 months probation.
• Ty Matthew Kalweit, 44, of Muskegon, was sentenced to 20 days in jail for a guilty plea to larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000.
• Allison Laura Heim, 33, of Beaverton, was sentenced to 64 days in jail with 64 days credited for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated. He also was ordered to pay $1,570 in fines and fees.
• Derek Michael Wittkopp, 25, of Reed City, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 38 days credited for a no contest plea to attempted fourth-degree child abuse. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $875 in fines and fees.
• Richard Michael Belden, 46, of Reed City, was sentenced to 45 days in jail with four days credited for guilty pleas to two counts of malicious destruction of property less than $200 and one count of trespassing. He also was ordered to pay $1,965 in fines and fees and $200 in restitution. He was given 12 months probation.
• Robert Christopher Ryan, 49, of Barryton, was sentenced to 186 days in jail with three days credited for a guilty plea to driving while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense. He also was ordered to pay $1,375 in fines and fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.