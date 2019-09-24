REED CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 77th District Court in Osceola County on the date of Sept. 9:
• Steven Alan Schott, 48, of Big Rapids, was sentenced to 15 days in jail with two days credited for a guilty plea to operating while visibly impaired. He also was ordered to pay $1,205 in fines and fees and $254.39 in restitution. He also was placed on probation for 24 months.
• Minnie Edith Allen, 44, of Hersey, was sentenced to seven days in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to operating while visibly impaired. She also was ordered to pay $965 in fines and fees and $100 in restitution. Allen was given 12 months probation.
• Carrie Eileen Collins, 32, of Cottrellville, was sentenced to three days in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to disorderly person jostling. She was ordered to pay $865 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation.
• Joshua Marcus Fleer, 21, of Troy, was sentenced to three days in jail with three days credited for a guilty plea to operating without insurance. He also was ordered to pay $700.48 in fines and fees and $250 in restitution.
• Emanuel Northern, 17, of Wyoming, was sentenced to 23 days in jail with 23 days credited for a guilty plea to assault and assault and battery. He also was ordered to pay $475 in fines and fees.
• Shannon Dean Lee, 31, of Big Rapids, was sentenced to seven days in jail with three days credited for a guilty plea to non-sufficient funds check under $100. Lee also was ordered to pay $1,068.25 in fines and fees and $1,109.19 in restitution. Lee was given six months of probation.
• Andrew Patrick Shores, 27, of Hersey, was sentenced to seven days in jail with seven days credited for a guilty plea to the consumption of alcohol on a public street. He also was ordered to pay $575 in fines and fees.
• Justin Michael Allen, 33, of Evart, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 33 days credited for a guilty plea to disorderly person — jostling. Allen was ordered to pay $325 in fines and fees.
