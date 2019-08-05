REED CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th District Court in Osceola County on the date of July 22:
• Ryan Haskell Hopkins, 42, of Sears, was ordered to pay $5,275 in fines and fees for four no contest pleas to animal industry privately owned Cervidae violations. A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
• Robert Scott McQuestion, 22, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 28 days in jail with 28 days credited for guilty pleas to operating a motor vehicle without insurance and recreational trespass other lands. He also was ordered to pay $843.65 in fines and fees.
• Jeffrey Bryan Hart, 38, of Evart, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to attempted disorderly person — jostling. He also was ordered to pay $575 in fines and fees.
• Daniel Lee Moore, 20, of Marion, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to operating while visibly impaired. He also was ordered to pay $965 in fines and fees and $100 in restitution. He was given 12 months probation.
• Caleb James Kibby, 28, of Kalkaska, was sentenced to 93 days in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to operating while license suspended, revoked or denied. He also was ordered to pay $920 in fines and fees. The sentence may be served in Kalkaska County if it is allowed.
