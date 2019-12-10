The following are sentences occurring in 77th District Court in Osceola County on the date of Dec. 2:
• Steven Joseph Smith, 36, of Marion, was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 30 days credited for a guilty plea to domestic violence. He also was ordered to pay $745 in fines and fees and is to have no contact with the victim. He was given 12 months probation.
• Adam J. Herring, 37, of Paris, was ordered to pay $500 in fines and fees for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
• Paul Joseph Tremblay, 48, of LeRoy, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with one day credited for a no contest plea to disorderly person — jostling. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. The remaining sentence was suspended and Herring was placed on a SCRAM tether for 90 days and given 12 months probation. He also was ordered to pay $745 in fines and fees.
• David James Elliot Smith, 19, of Reed City, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 51 days credited for a guilty plea to disturbing the peace. He also was ordered to pay $1,053.95.
