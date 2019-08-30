REED CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 77th District Court in Osceola County on the date of Aug. 19:
• Alicia Marie Bracey, 36, of Marion was sentenced to 180 days in jail for a guilty plea to use of a controlled substance and 33 days with 33 days credited for a guilty plea to accosting and soliciting. She also was ordered to pay $1,806.75 in fines and fees.
• Brandon Christopher Lamond, 27 (WILL BE 28 ON AUG. 26), of Evart was sentenced to seven days in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to operating while visibly impaired. Also ordered to pay $965 in fines and fees and $250 in restitution. He also was given 12 months probation.
• Ronald Allen Price, 45, of Gladwin was sentenced to seven days in jail with one day credited for guilty pleas to operating while visibly impaired and failure to maintain equipment. He also was ordered to pay $1,090 in fines and fees and $250 in restitution. He also was given 12 months probation.
• Angela Marie Geer, 38, of Evart was sentenced to 18 days in jail with 18 days credited for a guilty plea to attempted disorderly person — jostling. She also was ordered to pay $575 in fines and fees.
• Larry Alan Grochowalski, 43, of LeRoy was sentenced to 93 days in jail with 29 days credited for guilty pleas to domestic violence and driving while licenses suspended, revoked or denied. He also was ordered to pay $1,425 in fines and fees.
