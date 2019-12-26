REED CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 77th District Court in Osceola County on the date of Dec. 16:
• Danny Lee Pacola, 50, of LeRoy was sentenced to 60 days in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to disorderly person drunk. He also was ordered to pay $625 in fines and fees. The remainder of the sentence was is to be held in abeyance and he is to complete 80 hours of community service and pay fines.
• Gary Lee Wanstead, 52, of Hersey was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 56 days credited for a guilty plea to disorderly person jostling. He also ordered to pay $1,443.75. The sentence was suspended as long as $100 a month is paid until fines and costs are paid in full.
• David Andrew Wright, 48, of Sears was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credited for a guilty pleas failure to pay sex offenders registration fee. He also was ordered to pay $325 in fines and fees.
• Frederick Arthur Biery II, 46, of Evart was sentenced to 93 days in jail with 28 days credited for a guilty plea to domestic violence. He also was ordered to pay $1,440 in fines and fees. The remainder of the sentenced is to be held in abeyance pending his performance during probation.
• Timothy Alan Chipman Jr., 36, of Muskegon, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with three days credited for a guilty plea to driving while license suspended, revoked or denied second offense and 45 days with three days credited for a guilty plea to attempted disorderly person jostling. He also was ordered to pay $1,625 in fines and fees.
• Jeffrey Carl Long, 56, of LeRoy was sentenced to seven days in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle with a high BAC. He also was ordered to pay $1,435 in fines and fees and $299.39 in restitution. He also was given 18 months probation.
• Mark Andrew Truman, 54, of Reed City was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to malicious destruction of property $200 or more but less than $1,000. He also was ordered to pay $745 in fines and fees and $761.39 in restitution. He also was given six months probation.
• Elicia Lynn Hallock, 31, of Evart was sentenced to 40 days in jail with nine days credited for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated second offense. She also was ordered to pay $1,936.40 in fines and fees and $192.24 in restitution. She also was given 24 months probation.
• Melissa Marie Mitchell, 40, of Evart was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 67 days credited for guilty pleas to operating without insurance and driving while licenses suspended, revoked or denied second offense. She also was ordered to pay $1,400 in fines and fees.
• Joseph Michael Kirby, 20, of Grand Rapids, was sentenced to seven days in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to operating while visibly impaired. He also was ordered to pay $1,215 in fines and fees and $375 in restitution. He was given 12 months probation.
• Gerald Lyle Ellsworth, 54, of Lake was sentenced to 60 days in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to reckless driving. He also ordered to pay $625 in fines and fees and $13,670 in restitution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.