REED CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 77th District Court in Osceola County on the date of Oct. 7:
• Susan Lynn Dagen, 36, of Luther, was sentenced to seven days in jail with three days credited for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated. She also was ordered to pay $1,485 in fines and fees and $100 in restitution. She was given 18 months of probation.
• Jodie Lynn Lockhart, 48, of Reed City, was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credited for a guilty plea to attempted harboring misdemeanants. She also was ordered to pay $325 in fines and fees.
• Kandace Christine Langlois, 34, of Reed City, was sentenced to 30 days in jail with three days credited for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated. She also was found guilty of transporting an open container of alcohol in a vehicle but did not receive a jail sentence. She was ordered to pay $1,955 in fines and fees and $100 in restitution. She also was given 24 months probation.
• Alex Jordan Graham, 29, of Evart, was ordered to pay $500 in fines and fees for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
• Dezurae McKenzie Shaw, 23, of Evart, was sentenced to 48 days in jail with 48 days credited for a guilty plea to domestic violence. Shaw also was ordered to pay $875 in fines and fees.
• Austin Michael Finkbeiner, 21, of Reed City, was sentenced to 49 days in jail with 49 days credited for a guilty plea to attempted fourth-degree flee and elude. He also was ordered to pay $1,036.05 in fines and given 12 months probation.
• Paige Nicole Pacola, 25, of LeRoy, was sentenced to five days in jail with five days credited and 23 days held in abeyance for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated second offense. She also was ordered to pay $1,755 in fines and fees and $250 in restitution. She also was given 24 months probation.
• Dallas Matthew Dempkey, 21, of LeRoy, was sentenced to 62 days in jail with 62 days credited for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated second offense. He also was found guilty of failing to report a crash and no valid license in possession but was not issued a jail sentence. He was ordered to pay $2,130 in fines and fees and $104.39 in restitution. He was given 24 months probation.
• Nicholas J. Lloyd, 34, of Mecosta, was sentenced to 90 days in jail with five days credited for a guilty plea to lying to a peace officer. He also was ordered to pay $2,159.20 in fines and fees.
• Caleb John Elkins, 24, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 60 days in jail with six days credited for a guilty plea to domestic violence. He also was ordered to pay $625 in fines and fees.
