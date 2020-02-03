REED CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 77th District Court in Osceola County on the date of Jan. 27:
• Angela Rae Rankin, 42, of Rodney, was ordered to pay $500 in fines and costs for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle without insurance. She also will complete 24 hours of community service and must pay a $25 community service plea.
• Ryan William Lutjens, 34, of Reed City, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to operating without insurance. He also was ordered to pay $500 in fines and cost. He also must complete 16 hours of community service and pay a $25 community service fee.
• Connor Michael Lawler, 25, of Evart, was sentenced to 12 days in jail with two days credited for a guilty plea to improper possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was ordered to pay $325 in fines and fees. He also can opt for 80 hours of community service in lieu of jail.
• Jesse Stanley Mobley, 35, of Evart, was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 30 days credited for a guilty plea to trespassing. He also was ordered to pay $625 in fines and costs and $1,890.23 in restitution.
• Andrew Paul Clinkscale, 36, of Reed City, was sentenced to 60 days in jail for a guilty plea to domestic violence second offense. He also was ordered to pay $2,037.75 in fines and cost and given 24 months probation.
