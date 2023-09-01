CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on Aug. 18 and Aug. 21. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Patrick James Johnson, 63, of Cadillac entered a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on June 3 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a charge of operating a motor vehicle without security and driving a motor vehicle while the license suspended, revoked or denied will be dismissed. As part of the plea, Johnson will be placed in sobriety court, and if successful, he can withdraw his plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense and plead guilty to a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated second offense. Bond was continued.
• George Christopher Themm, of Cadillac entered a guilty plea to possession of fentanyl, an added count of possession of methamphetamine and a habitual offender second offense for his connection with an incident on Oct. 8, 2022, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond so he could attend inpatient treatment. If Themm leaves treatment unsuccessfully, he must return to the Wexford County Jail immediately.
• Aaron Michael Ingersoll of Hersey entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on June 8 in Liberty Township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine will be dismissed at sentencing. The prosecutor also agrees to support a sentencing under Sec. 7411 of the Public Health Code if Ingersoll remains compliant on bond. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. The bond was changed by the court to remove the GPS tethers, but all other conditions remain in effect.
• Juan Luis Vega of Cadillac entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 11 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Eric Koenigsmann II, 44, of Cadillac entered a guilty plea to an added count of domestic violence second offense for his connection with an incident on Jan. 11 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of domestic violence third offense and a habitual offender second offense will be dismissed at sentencing. The prosecutor also agrees to dismiss a separate case at sentencing and agrees to not amend the complaint to add a charge of interfering with an electronic communication device. Bond was continued.
• Seth Ellsworth Lewis, 44, of Cadillac was sentenced to at least 1.5 years and up to five years in prison with 108 days credit and 90 days with 108 days credit for no contest pleas to domestic violence third offense and disorderly person — drunk for his connection with incidents on May 5 in Haring Township. He also was ordered to pay $248 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while he is incarcerated.
