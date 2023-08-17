CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Aug. 3, Aug. 4, Aug. 11 and Aug. 14. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Dustin Lee Falor, 39, of Cadillac was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 105 days credit for guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from previous convictions to interfering with electronic communication and domestic violence second offense.
• Jessie Ortega III, of Nyssa, Oregon, entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 9 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was changed by the court to a $10,000 cash or surety bond with conditions of not using or possessing any illegal substances, random testing through community corrections, GPS tether, and he must enroll in the enhanced outpatient program through community corrections. There also is an agreement that he be sentenced under Sec. 7411 of the public health code if he remains compliant on bond. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record.
• Jonah Adams Hatt, 44, of Lake City was sentenced to 75 days in jail with two days credit for a guilty plea to the use of Schedule 5 or LSD, etc. He also was ordered to pay $575 in fines
• Michael Jason Boven, 44, of Falmouth entered a guilty plea to two counts of third-degree fleeing police for his connection with an incident on April 18 through April 20 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, two counts of driving a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• David Ch Roys Jr., 50, of Cadillac entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on April 17 in Manton. As part of the plea, charges of operating a motor vehicle with no licenses or multiple licenses, unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title, operating a motor vehicle without security and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Steven Lloyd Fridd, 44, of Marion entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on May 15, 2022, in Selma Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Ronnie Allan Chalfant Jr., of Buckley entered a no contest plea to non-sufficient funds checks three within 10 days for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of Feb. 5, 2020 and Feb. 10, 2020 in Mesick. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the plea, a second count of non-sufficient funds checks three within 10 days and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. As part of this plea, Chalfant Jr. agrees to pay $6,481 in restitution to Wexford Community Credit Union. Chalfant Jr. also entered a no contest plea to one count of non-sufficient funds checks $100 to $500 third offense for his connection with an incident on March 6, 2020 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of this plea, Chalfant Jr. agrees to pay $215.79 in restitution to Northwoods Feed. Chalfant Jr. also entered a no contest plea to one count of non-sufficient funds checks $100 to $500 third offense for his connection with an incident on March 12, 2020 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of this plea, Chalfant Jr. agrees to pay $183.47 in restitution to Airport Animal Clinic. Chalfant Jr. also entered a no contest plea to one count of check no account for his connection with an incident on March 25, 2020 in Mesick. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of this plea, Chalfant Jr. agrees to pay $362.39 in restitution to Mesick EZ-Mart. In each of the cases, he also agrees to pay $222.17 in restitution for a misdemeanor file in 84th District Court that will be dismissed. Bond also was remanded or revoked with the condition added that he is to have no contact with Cari Hockridge.
• Corey Allen McAlpine, 28, of South Boardman entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on May 21 in Mesick. The bond was changed by the court to $1,000 cash or surety with conditions of no illegal controlled substances, random testing and must not possess any weapons, including knives.
