CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of July 6, July 7 and July 10. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Seth Carlton Ott, 27, of Manton, was sentenced to 93 days in jail with 49 days credit for a guilty plea to assault and assault and battery. He also was ordered to pay $575 in fines.
• Brandon Lewis Schryer, 42, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 216 days credit for a guilty plea to aggravated assault. He also was ordered to pay $575 in fines. This sentence was to be served concurrent with a Missaukee County file.
• David Edward Suchecki Jr. 41, of Cadillac, entered a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle third offense notice, reckless driving and an added count of driving a motor vehicle while license was suspended, revoked or denied for his connection with an incident on Jan. 13 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, charges of a fourth-degree police officer fleeing or eluding and driving a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Seth Ellsworth Lewis, 44, homeless, entered a no contest plea to domestic violence third offense and disorderly person — drunk for his connection with an incident on May 5 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a charge of malicious destruction of property less than $200 and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement for Lewis to receive a 12-month jail cap along with a term of probation. The prosecutor also agreed to dismiss a separate district court file. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Michael Stephan Knoch, 36, of Cadillac, entered a guilty plea to a charge of failure to pay child support for his connection with an incident on April 1, 2017, and Jan. 30, 2018, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second count of failure to pay child support will be dismissed at sentencing. There was an agreement that Knoch would receive no additional jail time and must make current child support payments of $541 a month. The bond was changed to a personal recognizance bond with the condition that he make the current child support payments.
• Louis Junior Murringer III, 33, of Buckley, completed his delayed sentence, withdrew his plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense and pleaded to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated second offense. The case will be remanded to the district court for sentencing.
• Scott Larkin Taylor, 54, of Cadillac, completed his delayed sentence, withdrew his plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense and pleaded to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated second offense. The case will be remanded to the district court for sentencing.
• Andrew Cory McIntire, 30, of Buckley, completed his delayed sentence, withdrew his plea to attempted carrying a concealed weapon and the case will not be dismissed by the prosecutor’s office.
• Janell Lyn Wheeler, 49, of Harrietta, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to fraud welfare failure to inform — $500 or more. He also was ordered to pay $708 in fines and $3,448 in restitution. He also was given 12 months of probation.
• Jamie Brooke Vollmar-Knoop, 45, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 112 days credit for a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines.
Gary Nels Gustafson, 59, of Buckley, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 189 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines and given 36 months of probation.
