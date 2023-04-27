CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the date of April 17:
• Jessica Len Johnson-Jones, 34, of Irons was sentenced to at least 13 months in prison and up to 10 years in prison with 111 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while she is incarcerated.
• Druce Andrew Hill, 42, of Cadillac was sentenced to at least 13 months in prison and up to 15 years in prison with 178 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was sentenced as a second offense habitual offender. Hill also was ordered to pay $198 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while he is incarcerated.
