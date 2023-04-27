CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the date of April 17:

• Jessica Len Johnson-Jones, 34, of Irons was sentenced to at least 13 months in prison and up to 10 years in prison with 111 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while she is incarcerated.

• Druce Andrew Hill, 42, of Cadillac was sentenced to at least 13 months in prison and up to 15 years in prison with 178 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was sentenced as a second offense habitual offender. Hill also was ordered to pay $198 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while he is incarcerated.

rcharmoli@cadillacnews.com

Staff Writer/Reporter

Son, brother, husband, father, friend, writer, beard-growing, all-around good guy. I cover Wexford County government, cops and courts, CAPS, Pine River Area Schools, the Marion area, some sports, and other stories that come my way.

"

"