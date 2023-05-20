CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on April 17, April 21, May 4, May 8, May 9 and May 15. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Annette Louese Wheeler, 67, of Manton, was sentenced to at least 1.5 years in prison and up to five years in prison with 125 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous no contest plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense.
James Melvin Aldridge, Jr., 43, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines and given 12 months of probation.
• Eric Edward Bergquist, 42, of Cadillac, entered a guilty plea to one count of failure to pay child support for his connection with an incident on or between the dates of June 1, 2018, and Oct. 31. 2018 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The outstanding arrearage as of June 8, 2022, was $18,216.27.
• Arman Teves Bernardo, 54, of Cadillac, entered a no contest plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated second offense and attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, a pick-up truck. As part of the plea, a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Mark Chale Grove, 35, of LeRoy, was sentenced to 89 days in jail with 91 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of maintaining a drug house or vehicle.
Robert Christopher Brown, 45, of Grand Rapids, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 189 days of credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• Erika Mae Hillard, 36, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 67 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• Jacquelyn Renee Pantaleo, 33, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 56 days of credit for a no contest plea to possession of heroin less than 25 grams and 93 days in jail with 56 days credit for a no contest plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. She also was ordered to pay $1,358 in fines.
• Ross Gary Smith, 39, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 60 days in jail with four days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• Johnny Lewis Belmer, 63, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 70 days with 69 days credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense. He also was ordered to pay $1,533 in fines and given 24 months of probation. He also was ordered to serve 360 hours of community service.
• Catrina Lynn Voelker, 47, of Lake City, entered a guilty plea to possession of amphetamines under 25 grams, for her connection with an incident on Oct. 24 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was changed by the court to $100,000 cash or surety.
• Delcie Mae Virella, 34, of Alanson, entered a guilty plea to possession of cocaine under 25 grams for her connection with an incident on April 4 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was changed by the court to a $100,000 cash or surety bond.
• Stephanie Anna Fuentes,42, of Grand Rapids, was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 103 days credit for guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from previous convictions of illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device and attempted illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device.
• Susan Marie Winchester, 43, of Cadillac, entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on May 4, 2022, in Cadillac. There is an agreement that Winchester will be sentenced under Sec. 7411 of the Public Health Act. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.