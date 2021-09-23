CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the date of Sept. 20:
• Dustin John Singleton, 36, of Manton, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 165 days credit for a guilty plea to unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Charles Michael Fassio, 45, of Cadillac, was sentenced to between 13 months and three years in prison with 49 days credit for a guilty plea to fourth-degree fleeing and eluding and 93 days with 49 days credit for a guilty plea to operating while license suspended, denied or revoked. He also was sentenced as a habitual offender second offense. Fassio also was ordered to pay $248 in fines and fees. Assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while incarcerated.
• Caleb Ryan Mansfield, 23, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to an added count of attempted unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on Sept. 30, 2015, in Colfax Township. As part of the plea, a charge of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is an agreement for no additional jail at the time of sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Jonathon Allen Gautz, 40, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 193 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Jacob Brack Nolan, 33, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 172 days credit and 30 days in jail with 172 days credit after he was found guilty by a jury of his peers to charges of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and trespassing respectively. He also was found guilty by the court of a habitual offender fourth offense notice. In addition to jail, he was ordered to pay $1,148 in fines and fees.
