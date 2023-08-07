CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of July 28 and July 31. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Steven Robert Proud, 60, of McBain, entered a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on March 21 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond in this case was remanded or revoked.
• Jonathan Adam Garn, 47, of Manton, entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on June 8 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice, and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was changed to a personal recognizance bond and he is to enroll in an enhanced outpatient treatment program and conditions of no drugs or alcohol.
• William Blinn Kaiser, 46, of Barryton, entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on April 8, 2022, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Dennis Richard Reiter, 52, of Cadillac, entered a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on May 13 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Emily Elizabeth Kanouse, 31, of Cadillac, entered a guilty plea to maintaining a drug vehicle or house for her connection with an incident on April 11 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice attached to the charge and charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle without security, possession of morphine less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense, possession of suboxone second or subsequent offense and aid and abet possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine second or subsequent offense will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was changed to a personal recognizance bond with several conditions including enrolling with enhanced outpatient treatment and no possession or use of controlled substances.
• Dustin David Lewis, 41, of Manton, was sentenced to at least 13 months in prison and up to 10 years with 22 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $798 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while incarcerated and this sentence is to run concurrent with a current sentence.
• Christopher Lee Guzman, 50, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 16 days credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense. He also was ordered to pay $1,498 in fines and given 36 months of probation. He also was ordered to perform 60 days of community service.
• Berneta Mayre Jones-Bates, 54, of Manton, was sentenced to pay 90 days in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense. She also was ordered to pay $1,358 in fines and given 36 months of probation.
• Christopher Robert Hubbell, 25, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 56 days credit, 180 days in jail with 56 days credit and 90 days in jail with 56 days credit for a guilty plea, a no contest plea and a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct, police officer assault resist or obstruct and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, respectively. He also was ordered to pay $1,376 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Dakota Joel Finch, 28, of Manton, was sentenced to four days in jail with four days credit for guilty pleas to police officer assault, resist or obstruct and domestic violence. He also was ordered to pay $1,208 in fines and given 18 months of probation.
• Timothy Michael Perry, 37, of Harrison, was sentenced to three days in jail with three days credit for a guilty plea to failure to comply with the sex offender’s registry. He also was ordered to pay $898 in fines and given 12 months of probation.
• Ronald Matthew Fries Jr., 30, of Cadillac, entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on March 22 in Cadillac. The bond was continued and there is a sentencing agreement with the prosecutor to not see an enhanced sentence by adding a second or subsequent offense.
• Scott Allen Brookshire, 41, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 91 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of suboxone. He also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• James Eugene Pickard Jr. 54, of Traverse City, entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver marijuana for his connection with an incident on April 4 in Hanover Township. As part of the plea, a charge of regulation and taxation of the Marihuana Act — possession, cultivation, and delivery without remuneration more than twice the legal limit will be dismissed at sentencing. He will be placed on a delay of sentence and, if successful, he can withdraw his plea and plead guilty to regulation and taxation of the Marihuana Act — possession, cultivation, delivery without remuneration more than twice the legal limit. The prosecutor also agrees to not seek forfeiture of the product.
• Alexander Alan Bartholomew, 26, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with eight days credit for a guilty plea to larceny from a motor vehicle. He also was sentenced as a habitual offender second offense notice. He also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines.
• Justin Brandon Lehr, 33, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 240 days in jail for a guilty plea to attempted carrying a concealed weapon. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.