CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Aug. 6 and Aug. 9:
• Vincent Keith Greco II, 29, of Lake City, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. He also was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine in a different file. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. Greco II finally was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to delivery of cocaine less than 50 grams. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Timothy Joe Goodrich, 36, of LeRoy, was sentenced to 221 days in jail with 221 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of heroin and Fentanyl less than 25 grams. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and payments are due at the rate of $50 a month 60 days after release from jail.
• Brandon John Szegda, 30, of Mesick, was sentenced to 168 days in jail with 168 days credit for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine, use of Fentanyl and operating while intoxicated second offense notice. He also was ordered to pay $1,198 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Matthew Robert Johnston, 36, of Buckley, was sentenced to 118 days in jail with 118 days credit for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated third offense. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 36 months probation. He also was ordered to 120 days on SCRAM Tether and he must be placed on a GPS tether until SCRAM is available.
• Andrew Christopher Johnson, 29, of Rockford, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated second offense notice for his connection with an incident on May 30, 2020. As part of the plea, a charge of operating while intoxicated third offense and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense will be dismissed at sentencing.
• Mariah Nicole Perez, 30, of Mount Pleasant, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated second offense notice. She also was ordered to pay $1,085 in fines which she will pay $25 a month on beginning Oct. 1.
• Nathaniel Mitchell Ginter, 24, was given a one-year delayed sentence for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees.
• Matthew Robert Peer, 33 of Cadillac, was sentenced to 197 days in jail with 197 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of analogues. He also was ordered to pay $798 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation. Peer also was sentenced to 197 days in jail with 197 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams in a separate file. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and given 18 months of probation.
• Damon Kwane Armstrong Jr., 28, of Wyoming, was sentenced to 15 days in jail with 10 days credit for guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from previous convictions of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and use of marijuana.
• Timothy Joe Goodrich, 36, of LeRoy, was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 187 days credit for a guilty plea to unlawful use of a motor vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and $200 in restitution.
• Crystal Autumn Riggleman, 47, of Evart, was sentenced to between two years and five years in prison with 122 days credited for a no contest plea to operating while intoxicated third offense and 180 days in jail with 122 days credit for no contest pleas to two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct. She also was ordered to pay $334 in fines and fees. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
• Michael Anthony Ross, 27, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 74 days in jail with 74 days credit for a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees.
• John Michael King, 12-17-86, of Cadillac, was given a one-year delayed sentence for a guilty plea to possession of Fentanyl less than 25 grams. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees. He also received 67 days in jail with 67 days of credit.
• Nolan Randal Lee Keehn, 34, of Marion, was sentenced to 330 days in jail with 140 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of attempted aggravated stalking.
• Erika Mae Hillard, 34, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on April 19 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, charges of carrying a concealed weapon, a machete, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and open container of alcohol will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with the condition she must not use or possess alcohol, illegal drugs or intoxicants including recreational marijuana. She also must not possess any weapons and submit to random drug testing two times per week. She also is to be sentenced under Section 7411 of the Public Health Code, if qualified. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. She also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol/revolver, for her connection with an incident on June 21 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and open container of alcohol will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with the condition she must not use or possess alcohol, illegal drugs or intoxicants including recreational marijuana. She also must not possess any weapons and submit to random drug testing two times per week. She will receive a delay of sentence on the possession of methamphetamine and, if successful, it will be dismissed.
• Dustin John Singleton, 36, of Manton, pleaded guilty to unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on April 18 in Cadillac. As part of a sentencing agreement, Singleton will have a county jail cap. A $2,500 cash or surety bond was continued.
