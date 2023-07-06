CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the date on June 16. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Robert Joseph Mowrey, 44, of Manton, entered a guilty plea to charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of Suboxone for his connection with an incident on May 8 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is an agreement for Mowrey to be sentenced under Section 7411 of the Public Health Code. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. Bond was continued.
• Christopher Lee Guzman, 49, of Cadillac, entered a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, for his connection with an incident on April 25 in Selma Township. As part of the plea, the prosecutor agrees to not add a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a high BAC. Bond was continued.
• Dustin David Lewis, 41, of Manton, entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on May 4 in Manton. As part of the plea, a charge of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, denied or revoked second or subsequent offense and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was reminded or revoked.
• Timothy Michael Perry, 37, of Harrison, entered a guilty plea to an added count of failure to comply with sex offenders reporting duties for his connection with an incident occurring on or between July 31, 2022, and Oct. 11, 2022, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of failure to comply with the sex offenders registry act and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Berneta Marie Jones-Bates, 54, of Manton, entered a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, for connection with an incident on April 16 in Liberty Township. As part of the plea, a charge of driving a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Connor Asberry Hall, 27, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 168 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
