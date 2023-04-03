CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on March 20 and March 23. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Justin Michael Doan, 30, of Cadillac, was sentenced to at least 13 months in prison and up to 16 months in prison with 409 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle. He also was sentenced to at least 7.5 years in prison and up to 20 years with 409 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of first-degree home invasion.
• Kaeden Sebastien Galvanek, 20, of Lake City, was sentenced to 74 days in jail with 74 days credit for guilty pleas to police officer assault, resist or obstruct and use of methamphetamine. The charge stemmed from his connection with an incident on Nov. 4 in Cadillac. He also was ordered to pay $1,208 in fines and given 18 months of probation.
Robin Lynn Plomb, 58, of Harrietta, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 180 days credit for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams. The charges are connected with an incident on May 6, 2022, in Haring Township. She also was ordered to pay $1,566 in fines and given 36 months of probation.
• Conner Asberry Hall, 26, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 369 days in jail with 129 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. The charge stemmed from an incident on July 23 in Haring Township. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines.
