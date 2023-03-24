CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on March 2, March 3, March 7, March 10 and March 13. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Conner Asberry Hall, 26, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 98 days of credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• James Melvin Aldridge Jr., 43, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Jan. 25 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond. Sentencing also will be under a Killebrew Agreement.
• Ronald James Grunwell III, 42, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to attempted false pretenses of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 for his connection with an incident on Oct. 31 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of false pretenses of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Rebecca Lea Ann Hill, 30, of Cadillac, was sentenced to a one-year delayed sentence for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $858 in fines
• Eric Koenigsmann II, 43, of Cadillac, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence third offense for his connection with an incident on Jan. 11 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charge. Bond was continued.
• Cheyenne Nicole Foster, 30, of Cadillac, entered a not guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on Feb. 8 in Clam Lake Township. Bond was continued.
• Jessica Len Johnson-Jones, 34, of Irons, entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on July 23 in Harrietta. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice attached to the methamphetamine-related offense, a charge of malicious destruction of a building less than $200 and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Sean Wayne Puffer, 34, of Cadillac, waived his arraignment and had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf to charges of four counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one count of trespassing for his connection with an incident on Nov. 1 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges. Bond was continued.
• Steven Michael Petrovich, 36, of McBain, entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Jan. 23 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was changed to $5,000 cash or surety with all other previously ordered conditions.
• Erica Leigh Bruno, 38, of Lake City, was sentenced to at least two years and up to six years in prison with 224 days credit for a no contest plea to assault with a dangerous weapon. He also was sentenced to serve at least 13 months and up to 2.5 years in prison with 224 days credit for a no contest plea to interfering with electronic communications. He also was ordered to pay $1,566 in fines which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while incarcerated.
• Sean Alexander McQueen, 40, of Manton, was sentenced to at least two years and up to four years in prison with 109 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams.
• Daniel Patrick Henigan, 30, was sentenced to 41 days in jail with 41 days credit for a guilty plea to unlawful use of a motor vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $675.
• Nicholas George Adema, 38, of White Lake, was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 277 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, victim between 13 and 16.
• EJ Allen Szyska, 37, of Harrison, was sentenced to 18 days in jail with 18 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of failure to pay child support.
• Collin Thomas Williams, 24, of Kalkaska, and currently housed in Parnall Correctional facility in Jackson, was sentenced to at least 20 months in prison and up to 20 years with 41 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and 93 days with 41 days credit for guilty pleas to improper possession of a firearm in or upon a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while license suspended revoked or denied second or subsequent. He also was ordered to pay $1,598 in fines assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while incarcerated. Concurrent with his current sentence.
• Todd Allen Baxter, 36, of Cadillac but currently in Charles Egeler Reception Facility in Jackson, was sentenced to at least 16 months in prison and up to 10 years with 14 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,498 assessments to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while incarcerated. This sentence is to be served concurrent with the current sentence.
• Daniel Lee Webster, 31, of Tustin, was sentenced to at least 1.5 years and up to 10 years for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and at least 1.5 years and up to five years in prison for a guilty plea to larceny of a weapon, a firearm. Also ordered to pay $2,066 in fines. Assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while incarcerated.
• James Harlan Russell III, 56, of Copemish, was sentenced to at least 20 months and up to 7.5 years in prison with 59 days for a no contest plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense. He also was sentenced by the court as a habitual offender second offense. He also was ordered to pay $1,998 in fines and $100 in restitution. The assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while incarcerated. This sentence is to run concurrently with a current sentence.
