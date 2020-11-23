CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas, or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Nov. 6, Nov. 9 and Nov. 13:
• Kal James Swales, 46, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and an added count of domestic violence for his connection with an incident on July 11 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of domestic violence second offense, disturbing the peace, and a habitual offender third offense will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement of a cap of 12 months on jail time. A $15,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Grant Michael Grames, 31, of Lake City, was sentenced to pay $525 in fines for guilty pleas to possession of a firearm under the influence of alcohol, reckless use of a firearm, and malicious destruction of property, boundary markers, lamp post, and a billboard. He also was ordered to forfeit his weapon, and he must pay $100 a month beginning Jan.1.
• Alex Michael Alger, 26, of Traverse City, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and receiving and concealing stolen property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 for his connection with an incident on June 23 in Springville Township. As part of the plea, a charge of second-degree home invasion and delivery of methamphetamine will be dismissed at sentencing. As part of the sentencing agreement, Alger is to get sentenced under 7411 as it relates to the possession of methamphetamine charge and a delay of the sentence as it relates to the receiving and concealing offense. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. If successful in the delayed sentence, the plea related to the stolen property offense will be withdrawn and he will plead guilty to receiving and concealing stolen property less than $200.
• Eric Joseph Ankney, 35, of Cadillac, pleaded no contest to charges of possession of methamphetamine and police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on June 30 in Cadillac. As a result of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice on the possession of methamphetamine offense and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement by both sides to a year cap of jail. Ankney also pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated, high BAC third offense in a file from Missaukee County. As part of that plea, he will have a habitual offender fourth offense notice dismissed at sentencing.
• John Andrew Dine, 54, of Lake City, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 180 days credited for a no contest plea to attempted aggravated stalking. Dine also was ordered to pay $798 in fines and fees and given 60 months probation.
• Matthew Allen Stockman, 25, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 121 days credited for guilty pleas to second-degree home invasion and attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $1,148 in fines and fees and $62 in restitution. Stockman was given 24 months of probation on the home invasion offense as part of his sentence.
• Jack Lee Haynes, 63, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on Aug. 9 in Cadillac. As part of the sentencing agreement, he will be placed on a delay of the sentence and put into sobriety court. If successful, he can withdraw his plea and plead guilty to operating while intoxicated second offense. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Bethany Ann Bousquette, 32, of Traverse City, pleaded guilty to an added count of use of heroin for her connection with an incident on Feb. 17 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, charges of possession of heroin, operating a motor vehicle with a forged, altered, or false ID, and a habitual offender third offense will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued, and she was placed under house arrest with a GPS tether.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.